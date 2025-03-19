New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.22. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.
About New Concept Energy
