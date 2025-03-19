InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.