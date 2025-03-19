Planet Labs PBC (PL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PL opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.71.

PL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

