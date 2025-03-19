Zacks Research Predicts OGE Energy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

