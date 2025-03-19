Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,577 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.0 %

REG stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.