iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Position Lowered by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $47.29.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.
