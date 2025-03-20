Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1,896.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 515,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.