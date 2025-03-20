Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $248.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

