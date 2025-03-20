Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 84.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $420.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

