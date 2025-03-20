Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Insider Raelene Murphy Purchases 15,000 Shares

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$35,400.00 ($22,547.77).
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59.
Integral Diagnostics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Integral Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.08%.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
