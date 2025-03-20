iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 114,127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,127 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

