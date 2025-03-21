Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

