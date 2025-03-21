Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $4,887,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 259,700.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

