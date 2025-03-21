VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Cut by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for approximately 28.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,967,000. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,388,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 951,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

