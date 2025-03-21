Bridgette P. Heller Sells 352 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $24,756.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,379.01. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 171,150 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

