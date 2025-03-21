iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

