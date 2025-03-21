Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.080-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.950-8.950 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

