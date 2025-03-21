Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,888 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,528 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
