StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

