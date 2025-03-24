StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CVM opened at $0.26 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

