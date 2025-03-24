Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

