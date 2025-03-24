Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

GANX opened at $2.34 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.