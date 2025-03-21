Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 60,343 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Brunswick by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 769,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 232,622 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Stock Performance
NYSE:BC opened at $56.38 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.