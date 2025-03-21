National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.31.

ATD stock opened at C$70.65 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$65.95 and a 1-year high of C$85.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

