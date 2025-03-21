Stifel Canada Has Positive View of TSE:NEO FY2026 Earnings

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$280.96 million, a P/E ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.13.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.