SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,351,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000.

ONEY stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $118.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

