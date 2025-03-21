TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 21,419 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,735,444,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,056,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,932,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,533,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOOG stock opened at $341.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.24 and a fifty-two week high of $386.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
