Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,089 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $199.38 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.11 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
