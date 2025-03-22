Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 563 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

