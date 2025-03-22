Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ferrari by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.8 %

RACE stock opened at $436.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $399.27 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.03 and a 200-day moving average of $454.22.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

