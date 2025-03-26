Capital One Financial Comments on TXO Partners Q1 Earnings

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.62%.

In other news, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $143,180.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,564.83. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Adams III acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $237,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,833.12. This trade represents a 17.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,059,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

