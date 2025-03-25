iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

