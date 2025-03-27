First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1746 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of FNK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

