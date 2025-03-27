BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 4145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

