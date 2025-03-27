First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.