First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
