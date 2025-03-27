First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1576 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 14.0% increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,112. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.