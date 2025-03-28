Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $30,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.