DouYu International (DOYU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($2.18) per share and revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Price Performance

DOYU stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

DouYu International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $9.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. HSBC upgraded DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOYU

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.