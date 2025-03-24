Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 193,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. Rentokil Initial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,573,000 after purchasing an additional 617,227 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 431,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

