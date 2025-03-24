Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $100.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.