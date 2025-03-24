Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $100.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.