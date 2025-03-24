Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $529,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after acquiring an additional 204,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,898,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.