Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $529,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after acquiring an additional 204,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,898,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.45.
Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.
View Our Latest Analysis on ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.