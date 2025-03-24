Guardian Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

