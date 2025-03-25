Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after buying an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $291.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

