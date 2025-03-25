Pier Capital LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

