401 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $282.38 and a one year high of $350.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.01.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

