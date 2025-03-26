Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Hess Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Shares of HES opened at $158.51 on Monday. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

