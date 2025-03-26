FY2025 EPS Forecast for Coterra Energy Decreased by Analyst

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

