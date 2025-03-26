Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

VVOS opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 7.47. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

