Aclarion (ACON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($50.00) per share and revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Aclarion Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Aclarion stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $231.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aclarion from $502.50 to $435.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

