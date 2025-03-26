Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:AEM Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.71.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$150.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$76.13 and a 52 week high of C$153.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$2,005,962.24. Insiders sold 85,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

